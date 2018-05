A two-vehicle crash on the Harbour Bridge is blocking a lane and slowing traffic on the Northern Motorway.

The collision is blocking lane two for traffic heading north.

SH1 HARBOUR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 4:20PM



A crash is blocking lane 2 northbound on the Harbour Bridge. Motorists are advised to expect delays heading north and take extra care. ^LC pic.twitter.com/Bvuh5CMno8 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 17, 2018

Motorists have been advised to expect delays with traffic heavy through to Northcote Rd and again from Tristram Ave to Upper Harbour Highway.

A police spokeswoman said it was called at 4.20pm to a two-car crash near the Stafford Rd off-ramp.

Advertisement

Police had just arrived on the scene, she said.