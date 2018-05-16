Strikes by bus drivers will see about 87 Auckland buses cancelled during rush hour tomorrow morning.

The strikes will affect South Auckland bus services operated by Ritchie's Murphy Transport Solutions between 6.20am and 9.30am.

First Union said about 70 drivers were striking tomorrow over work and pay conditions.

This follows strike action from members at multiple Go Bus and Pavlovich depots.

Tomorrow's strikes will affect buses from Otahuhu, Papakura, Manurewa, Otara, Weymouth, Manukau, Takanini, Red Hill, Drury, Pahurehure and Pukekohe.

For a full list of affected services see https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/industrial-action-affects-some-south-auckland-bus-services/.