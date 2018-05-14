Two cars have crashed in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel - the first crash inside the tunnel since its opening.

The bumper-to-bumper collision happened around 12.15pm in the right-hand lane of the northbound tunnel.

The Transport Agency said the crash was initially blocking the right lane but was now clear.

Only one car was damaged in the incident, a spokesman said.

"It was a very minor thing."

There have been several breakdowns inside the tunnel as well as crashes near it.

But the Transport Agency spokesman said this was the first crash that had occurred inside the tunnel since it opened in July last year.

SH20 WATERVIEW TUNNEL, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 12:15PM

A crash is blocking the right lane in the northbound tunnel currently. Speed restrictions apply. Pass with care & allow a little extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/6fo0JuUkRz — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 14, 2018

Speed restrictions were in place while emergency services helped to clear the scene.

The crash site was cleared shortly after and the Transport Agency said traffic was flowing as usual through the tunnel.