A 40-year-old man has been transported to hospital after he reportedly suffered an electric shock at Auckland's Sylvia Park shopping centre.

St John transported the man to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition around 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) crews were on scene to investigate a fire alarm activation to which there was no fire.

They had now set up a cordon at the area but could not confirm where in the shopping centre that was, a FENZ spokesman said.

Advertisement

Police said WorkSafe has been notified.