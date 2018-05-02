Security officers patrolling a forestry site in Marlborough have spoken out about the "crime scene" they saw when they stumbled across the remains of dozens of butchered and boned animal carcasses while on patrol.

It is the second incident like this in the Rai Valley area in the past four years.

On Tuesday Bf Forestry Security officers called police when they discovered the carcasses of 16 cattle beasts, 12 sheep and 10 pigs on a logging skid site in Rai Valley.

There were also two burned-out cars found nearby.

BG Forest Security director David Birdling said some of his officers working in the Rai Valley found some strange tracks while on patrol.

They followed the tracks to a secluded tip site where they found the pig, sheep and cattle beast carcasses.

"It looks like they have been culled on the property and this is the offal of all the beasts. The person who did it would probably be a home butcher."

Two burned out cars were also found nearby. But police say they do not think the two incidents are related. Photo / Supplied

The mixture of animals was strange as well as the way the animals had been cut.

"It shows us that it has been a dumping and not a butchering [at the site]. All of the animals were cut and boned professionally.

"It looked like a crime scene."

Police said at this stage it is not believed the two incidents are related.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was investigating and were now the leading organisation looking into the incident, a police spokeswoman said.

It wasn't the first time Birdling and his team had come across something like this in the Rai Valley.

Four years ago when he was on patrol he came across several cattle beasts that had been boned and butchered "professionally".

"It is a serious offence. It can breed diseases, the worst thing was we did not know what we are dealing with. "

"I've been twenty years doing this work and it is a specialised job. This one threw us."

The company was hired by forestry companies to provide security as well as other services.

He understood MPI was tracing the ear tags.

MPI has been approached for comment.