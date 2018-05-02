Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how figuring out your money personality can give you back control. Hosted by Frances Cook.

There's a weird thing about economists, where they assume we're all calm and rational with our money.

Whole systems have been designed around the idea that people weigh their choices, think calmly, and go for the best options, particularly when it comes to our money habits.

But you only have to exist as an adult human to know that's not always true.

That you buy something you shouldn't when you have a bad day. That you know people who were burned by the 1987 stockmarket crash, so you'll never buy any form of shares. That saving sometimes feels boring, even when you know you need to.

Emotions, past experiences, and yes, your personality, all have a major impact on our money choices.

But KiwiBank has now come to the party with a money personality quiz, that aims to help you figure out how you feel about money, and use that information to your advantage.

I talked to KiwiBank's group manager marketing Mark Wilkshire, about their quiz.

We discussed what types of money personalities there are, how people can use this knowledge to their advantage, and the results we both got from the quiz.

For the interview, listen to the podcast.

