A man accused of a crime inside New Zealand's embassy in Washington DC will keep his identity suppressed until at least the end of the week.

The New Zealander faces a charge of intentionally attempting to make an intimate visual recording of another person at the diplomatic building in the American capital between July 26 and July 28 last year.

The man is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of the embassy bathrooms, which was later discovered by staff.

His case was called in the High Court at Auckland today before Justice Grant Powell as the accused appealed a March decision by Judge Kevin Glubb in the Auckland District Court to revoke suppression.

The man has entered a not guilty plea and elected trial by jury, with the sole issue of the trial being identification, defence counsel Graeme Newell told Judge Glubb.

Today, Newell further argued for continued name suppression and said publication of the man's name may endanger the safety of his family, who are yet to be informed of the charge.

The Crown and media are opposed to the application, arguing the defendant has had ample opportunity to inform his family of the allegation.

The Crown Solicitor at Auckland, Brian Dickey, has earlier said there was no issue surrounding fair trial rights.

Justice Powell reserved his decision on the man's name suppression until Friday morning, and urged Newell to inform his client that now was the opportunity to inform his family of the court proceedings.

International law experts previously told the Herald that New Zealand's criminal jurisdiction applies to the case because of where the alleged act occurred or who the accused is.

The New Zealand embassy is located in an area of Washington called Embassy Row, where many countries have diplomatic outposts and attaches stationed.

New Zealand's current Ambassador to the United States is Tim Groser.