A Rotorua Lakes Council report is recommending the council scraps running the controversial Mudtopia Festival because the current model is too financially risky.

The report recommends the council investigates whether another event specialist should run the festival, but at no financial risk to the council.

The report, prepared by the council's arts and culture manager Stewart Brown, also recommends the council enters negotiations with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to cancel the Mudtopia Investment Agreement.

The council's operations and monitoring committee will vote on the recommendation at a meeting on Thursday.

The festival has been dogged with issues, including the cost to ratepayers, controversy over paying for and importing mud from Korea and the number of free tickets given away.

The total loss for the event was $570,387 and a further $170,000 of capital expenses were incurred.

The event, held from December 1 to 3 last year, attracted about 14,000 visitors but only 1500 of those people paid for their tickets.

The report said the event team "reacted quickly" to "ensure the event was vibrant" by giving away 12,000 tickets to local residents and 3000 to sponsors and suppliers.

The expectation was the festival would become self-sustaining over time but the report said given its failure to attract revenue from ticket sales and the high fixed costs, it did not believe the council-owned model should continue.

The report said the council's decision to fund the event was based on a "comprehensive feasibility study" and business plan and the event specialist which delivered the festival, Event Engine, said the festival could be deemed a success in many ways.

Brown's report to the council committee states that while festival costs were well contained, the type and scale of the event meant a number of suppliers and musicians had to be contracted early, resulting in a high fixed cost component which was difficult to mitigate once ticket sales became clearer.

It said the lack of income from ticket sales, sponsorship and other funding were impacted by media activity surrounding an intended purchase of mud powder from Boryeong in South Korea.

It is considered the event's timing, close to Christmas, may have also had an effect on ticket sales.

The council decided in December 2015 the event be owned by the council with an appropriate structure and directors. The council also agreed to underwrite up to $500,000 each year until it reached a sustainable level.

An investment agreement was signed with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Major Events in January 2017 with a commitment of $1.5m over five years.

Brown's report said following discussions with ministry officials, Mudtopia still had the potential to be an "exciting addition to the Rotorua events calendar", which was why it recommended it would continue to explore options for others to run it.

"However, given the failure of the event to attract acceptable revenue levels and the high fixed costs, we do not believe the current council-owned model should continue."