Traffic is moving once again on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway after a two-vehicle crash brought things to a halt earlier this morning.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash occurred about 6am and was blocking the right northbound lane on Mangere Bridge.

Traffic had been heavy from Rimu Rd and easing just after Mangere Bridge due the crash.

According to the Transport Agency, both lanes were now clear of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries at this stage.

FINAL UPDATE 6.40AM

Meanwhile, traffic is backed up on Wallace Rd in Mangere Bridge after a police incident earlier this morning.

A male had been found dead and a woman taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

Traffic was backed up on Wallace Rd in Mangere Bridge after an incident earlier this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

A police spokeswoman said they were responding to an incident in Greenwood Rd, Mangere.

Sarah Davis, of airport car parking company Fly Park, said she first noticed a helicopter swirling and police cars on the adjacent Greenwood Rd between 3.30am and 4am.

An ambulance was also at the scene.