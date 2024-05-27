The rescuer who pulled two “motionless” men from an Auckland pool has described the moment he realised something was wrong.

One of the boys found motionless at the bottom of a commercial Auckland pool at the weekend was trying to touch the bottom, a family member says.

The pair were resuscitated poolside at Newmarket Olympic Pool before being taken to hospital in a critical condition on Saturday.

“We can confirm that our son, a regular at the Olympic Swimming Pool, was swimming to touch the bottom of the pool which is five metres deep and did not surface. Our son was not practicing free-diving and he was not deliberately holding his breath underwater,” a statement from the family read.

It is understood the two men are friends that regularly visit the pool. A hospital spokesperson this evening confirmed the pair remain in a critical condition.

Newmarket Olympic Pool director Peter Rust earlier told the Herald the two boys were spotted by a member of the public who alerted the lifeguards around 7.30pm at the Olympic Pools & Fitness Centre.

The pair were pulled from the water by champion swimmer Joel Crampton.

“We would like to thank the retired doctor and competitive swimmer, Joel Crampton who assisted our son and first responders including Hato St John and the NZ Police,” the family statement read.

“This is a tragic accident that occurred while swimming and we request that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Rust said the pair were motionless under the water at the deep end of the pool.

Rust said a doctor who was using the facilities helped lifeguards retrieve and resuscitate the pair.

“Ambulance officers took over and were able to take both men to hospital in a conscious but critical condition.”

Two boys were critically injured on Saturday evening at the Olympic Pool in Newmarket. Photo / Jason Dorday

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it sent two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and an operations manager to the scene.

“Two people were taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.”

Police completed a full investigation on Saturday night and deemed the pool safe to swim at on Sunday.

Principal pools and leisure specialist at Auckland Council, Garth Dawson, said the council has offered its support to the pool centre as they investigate the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the two men and their families and we wish them a speedy recovery,” Dawson said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the Olympic staff for the way they handled the emergency and acknowledge the incident would have been traumatic for staff and patrons at the site. We would also like to thank the emergency services who attended this incident and the members of the public who assisted.”

Auckland Council owns the pool site at Newmarket and it is leased to The Olympic Pools and Fitness Centre.

A WorkSafe spokesman also confirmed they had been notified and were making inquiries, though had not opened an investigation at this time.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.