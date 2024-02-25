Men's elite race winner Callum McClusky from Australia clinched a sweet victory. Photo / Connull Lang

Good weather, packed sidelines and one particularly nail-biting finish put Hawke’s Bay on the map at the weekend as the New Zealand leg of the World Triathlon Cup took over the Ahuriri shoreline.

And it was the classic Kiwi-Aussie rivalry that made up most of the action in the sweltering heat.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets to catch a glimpse of elite athletes from across the world battling it out for glory and, in some cases, a possible shot at the Paris Olympics in July.

Event organiser Shanelle Barrett said it was a weekend of “incredible racing” and “incredible support” from the city of Napier and businesses in Ahuriri.

“It was amazing to see many people from Hawke’s Bay come down and support us. The beach was packed and the road was packed.”

Competitors from around the globe raced along the Ahuriri shoreline for the New Zealand leg of the World Triathlon Cup over the weekend. Photo / Connull Lang

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy said feedback on the event had been phenomenal, including from athletes who said it had rivalled those held overseas.

“We really turned it on. The coverage from a production point of view has been outstanding,” Murphy said.

“The crowds were amazing for the first day of a new event. It was so packed.”

The Women's elite race winner Sophie Linn hailed from Australia. Photo / Connull Lang

Feedback from Triathlon NZ has also been very positive, and Murphy said it is expected that Napier would also host years two and three of the series.

“The Triathlon NZ guys have been really pleased with how it went and how things came together.

“The intention is to have it back for years two and three.”

New Zealand favourite Hayden Wilde was beaten by his Australian rivals and finished second in the Men's elite race. Photo / Connull Lang

One of the most exhilarating moments came during the Men’s elite race on Saturday, where top-billed Kiwi triathlon star Hayden Wilde was narrowly beaten for the win by Australian Callum McClusky.

“It was pretty exciting,” Murphy said.

“The crowd was definitely on their feet,” Barrett added.

The trans-Tasman battle didn’t stop there, with the elite women’s race winner Sophie Linn of Australia beating hot favourite and top-performing Kiwi Ainsley Thorpe, who finished 8th.

Finnley Olivia, Olivia Rooney, Benjamin Airey, and Hayley Cornwall of NZ snatched the Oceania Junior Mixed Relay Championships.

New Zealand Triathlete Ainsley Thrope finished eighth. Photo / Connull Lang

Australian Jack Woodberry beat New Zealander Finnley Oliver in the Junior Championships.

