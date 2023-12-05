Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand’s foreign policy resets on Aukus, Gaza and Ukraine: Geoffrey Miller

By Geoffrey Miller, The Democracy Project
Winston Peters. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

New Zealand’s international relations are under new management.

And Winston Peters, the new Foreign Minister, is already setting a change agenda.

As expected, this includes a more pro-US positioning when it comes

