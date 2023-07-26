Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed to Parliament

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shaking hands with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The United States’ top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was welcomed to Parliament with a pōwhiri on Thursday morning.

It was the first powhiri to take place before Parliament’s new pou, which were unveiled before dawn.

Blinken is in Wellington for a day of meetings. He will briefly meet Prime Minister Chris Hipkins before a longer bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. He will also attend the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

It is Blinken’s first official visit to New Zealand and the first by an American Secretary of State since Rex Tillerson visited in 2017.

Blinken is taking after many northern hemisphere countries renewing their interest in the Pacific as geopolitical tensions ramp up.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a Pōwhiri at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He arrives in New Zealand from Tonga, where he opened a new US Embassy, and will travel on to Brisbane where he will be joined by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for talks with the Australian Government.

Of particular interest in Blinken’s talks today will be whether there is a place for New Zealand in the Aukus nuclear submarine agreement between the US, Australia and the UK.

Aukus pillar I, the main part of the agreement, will allow the sharing of nuclear submarine technology between the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States, eventually leading to the construction of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

New Zealand’s nuclear-free status, and minuscule defence budget, make participation in pillar I a nonstarter, but there had been speculation New Zealand could participate in pillar II, which involves sharing other technology and co-operating in areas like cybersecurity and to “enhance... joint capabilities and interoperability”, according to the Aukus announcement.

Participation in pillar II was put on the agenda after the US national security co-ordinator for the Indo-Pacific, Kurt Campbell visited in March.

After that meeting, Defence Minister Andrew Little said New Zealand had been “offered the opportunity to talk about whether we could or wish to participate in that pillar II aspect of it”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, flanked by Speaker Adrian Rurawhe, left, and the US Ambassador to New Zealand, Tom Udall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But since then, partners had been pouring cold water on the idea.

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister said there were “no plans” to extend the Aukus agreement beyond its current three-country parameters.

“We already have an important relationship in defence and one if the things pillar II is about is essentially use of tech … there are no plans at this point in time to extend beyond the Aukus pillar I and pillar II arrangements,” Albanese said.

“That doesn’t mean that there won’t be cooperation across a range of areas as well including access to technology, including complementarity including interoperability,” he said.

“It makes sense for nations which cooperate defensively for part of the Democratic world as well to have increased co-operation,” he said.







