It came from the inner solar system and travelled hundreds of thousands of kilometres through outer space before its journey ended in a fiery explosion above Canterbury.

Fireballs Aotearoa scientists have pinpointed its landing zone to an area of 1 by 3 kilometres, and the hunt is on for the MacKenzie Country meteorite.

The group, whose aim is to recover freshly fallen meteorites, reported the fireball on Wednesday, March 13, about 9pm above North Otago and South Canterbury.

☄️☄️LARGE FIREBALL ENTERS ATMOSPHERE ABOVE OAMARU☄️☄️ A large #fireball was captured entering the atmosphere above South Canterbury and North Otago around 9pm on 13 March! We’re assessing our data to determine whether a #meteorite has fallen in the area… more information to come soon! Did you see the event? Report it here: https://fireballs.nz/ Video credit: Allsky7, Richard Querel (NIWA), James Scott Posted by Fireballs Aotearoa on Thursday, 14 March 2024

If found, the space rock will be the 10th found in New Zealand - and the first in 20 years since a meteorite crashed through the roof of an Auckland home in 2004.

University of Otago geologist Marshall Palmer, who is helping coordinate the hunt, said the meteorite was unique in that it came from the inner solar system close to the sun.

Most meteorites detected came from the asteroid belt beyond Mars.

“Between earth and the sun is where its come from, normally rocks in that zone would just end up getting pulled into the sun. But in this case, it hasn’t and it’s made its way here,” he said.

Fireball Aotearoa’s camera network captured the rock entering earth’s atmosphere at an elevation of 90km to 25km, and its speed slowed from 18km per second to 5km per during that period.

The meteorite touched down in the MacKenzie Country, somewhere south of Lake Takapō/Tekapo. Image / Google

“Orbital trajectory data indicates the rock originated from an unusual inner solar system orbit,” they wrote in a social media post.

“Calculations by Fireballs Aotearoa indicate 0.5kg of the rock survived its dramatic journey through earth’s atmosphere and is now lying somewhere in the MacKenzie Country.”

Palmer said it was too early to know if the meteorite left a crater, and it could be in scattered pieces.

It would either be rock or a hunk of metal, he said.

A day-long search has been organised by Fireballs Aotearoa on Thursday around Lake Takapō/Tekapo to find the cosmic object.

Leaders of the search have completed a reconnaissance visit and are now preparing for a proper search involving the public.

The search will leave Tekapo at 8.15am. Participants can check Fireballs Aotearoa’s social media pages for a list of what to bring, and can contactfireballsaotearoa@gmail.com for more information.







