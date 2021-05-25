Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

New Zealanders are flooding home. Will the old problems push them back out?

7 minutes to read
A view of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. Photo / Cornell Tukiri, The New York Times

A view of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. Photo / Cornell Tukiri, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Charlotte Graham-McLay

More than 50,000 have escaped the pandemic by moving back, offering the country a rare chance to regain talented citizens. But they are confronting entrenched housing and employment challenges.

Like many New Zealanders before her,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.