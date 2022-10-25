Susan Marshall from New Zealand completed the 3100 Mile Race in 50 days 16 hours 23 minutes 53 seconds on her first attempt. She comes in first place among women and fifth overall. Video / srichinmoyultraphoto

An Aucklander is the first woman to cross the finish line of the world's longest foot race - which spans nearly 5000km, more than three times the length of New Zealand.

Susan Marshall, 38, is the ninth female to ever complete the gruelling Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile (4989km) Race, which circled an 800m track around Thomas Edison High School in Jamaica, New York.

Marshall placed fifth overall, finishing with a time of 50 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes.

In order to complete the race, runners must average 95.9km daily - over two marathons - across 52 days.

Susan Marshal is the first woman over the line in the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race in New York. Photo / srichinmoyultraphoto

Runners wear out up to 15 pairs of shoes and consume at least 10,000 calories daily while racing.

Eight men and three women competed in this year's race, and so far only five have finished.

Labelled by the New York Times "the Mount Everest of Ultramarathons", the annual event is in its 26th year.

Susan Marshall completed the gruelling nearly 5000km race in 50 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes. Photo / srichinmoyultraphoto

Marshall travelled to New York with Christchurch mentor Harita Davies, who became the first Kiwi woman ever to attempt and complete the race in 2017.

Davies has since completed the race three more times.

Marshall has run multiple ultra-marathons and multi-day races in the past, but never one of this size.

She has won two six-day races, with a 442-mile (711km) win in the rains and winds of New York this past spring.

Italian man Andrea Mercato won this year's race, finishing in 43 days, 3 hours and 20 minutes.