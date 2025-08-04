Below-zero temps continue

MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley told the Herald the frosts were because of a high-pressure system sitting over New Zealand.

“We’ve had some frosty mornings for the past few days, and that is expected to continue through into tomorrow and then also overnight into Wednesday.”

Some regions are expected to sit well below zero overnight tonight, including an expected low of -5C in Otago.

“We’re seeing -4C for Invercargill and Twizel.

“Then in the North Island, the lowest I’m seeing here is Taumarunui, which is expected to get to -1C overnight,” Pawley said.

Frost near Havelock North. The recent chilly mornings are forecast to continue into Wednesday for many parts. Photo / Warren Buckland

Weather shift incoming

Fiordland is set to lead the change of conditions with rain arriving on Wednesday, joined by the rest of the South Island on Thursday and the North Island on Friday, MetService said.

Regions such as Northland, Auckland and Coromandel are also expected to experience strong easterly winds for the next few days.

The upper North Island is already recording gusts up to 75km/h in exposed areas on the east coast of Northland and Auckland.

MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino said the cold air moving in on Friday could bring snow to higher parts of the South Island.

“If you’re planning to travel on higher roads in the South Island later in the week, keep an eye out for possible road snowfall warnings,” Martino said.

From Wednesday, areas such as Northland and Coromandel will start to see warmer than average temperatures.

Pawley said: “On Saturday, which is even further ahead, meaning more uncertainty, there is a low confidence that we might see some severe gales in that kind of central New Zealand through Wellington, right up over to Marlborough Sounds and Nelson.”

It is still too early to tell how severe this rain and wind may be later in the week, and the placement of where it will fall, Pawley said.

