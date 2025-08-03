“In Auckland, the cloudy periods will increase throughout the day, and a few showers will arrive in northern areas towards evening.”

Monday in 3⃣ panels:



🌧️ Showers for the east of the North Island, but dry weather continues dry the South Island

🌬️ Gusty easterlies for the North Island, but light winds for the South Island

🥶 Cold temperatures throughout pic.twitter.com/0983smxjpr — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 3, 2025

The possible return of La Niña

La Niña’s possible return may see us experience unusually warm and damp weather during the next three months, says Earth Sciences New Zealand.

The government-funded research organisation, formerly NIWA, has released its seasonal outlook for August to October and said parts of the country are likely to experience more wet, warm days.

It explained that shifting ocean conditions were hinting at a possible return to La Niña by the end of the year.

Meteorologist Chris Brandolino said oceanic trends throughout July have moved closer to La Niña territory.

Seasonal Climate Outlook for August-October 2025:



🌧️ Rainfall: Above normal or near normal to above normal in all regions except the western South Island where conditions may start moving in a drier direction.



🌡️ Temperature: Above average for all regions except the eastern SI. pic.twitter.com/FrBrBeNMOp — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 31, 2025

“Subsurface temperatures and ocean heat content are showing clear signs of change, boosting the chances of a La Niña developing later in 2025,” he explained.

“Sea surface temperatures remain above average around New Zealand, particularly off the west coasts of both islands, where marine heatwave conditions persist.”

Brandolino, the principal scientist at Earth Sciences New Zealand, said more frequent northeasterly to easterly air flows are also expected over the next three months as winter turns into spring.

“The likelihood of tropical and subtropical systems influencing New Zealand remains elevated, and this is associated with an increased risk of heavy rainfall events, including those linked to atmospheric rivers, and flooding.”

Those in the north and east of the North Island could expect to see above-normal rainfall during the period.

“These anticipated rainfall patterns are driven by circulation anomalies that heighten the risk of heavy rainfall events in the north and east of the North Island,” Brandolino said.

“Conversely, a shift toward more persistent easterly flow anomalies is expected as the season progresses, increasing the likelihood of dry conditions in the southwest of the South Island.”

Meanwhile, except in the east of the South Island, Brandolino explained that warmer temperatures are expected to accompany the rain.

“Cold snaps and frosts may still occur, but less often than usual.”

