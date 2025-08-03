Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Frosty morning for New Zealand as cold snap brings sub-zero temperatures

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MetService national weather July 31 - August 3. Video / MetService

It’s a frosty start to the week as a cold snap brings sub-zero temperatures for many Kiwis.

MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said parts of Otago were expected to reach a minimum air temperature of -5C early this morning. Taumarunui was also expected to drop to -4C.

Maximum temperatures will be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save