Waterlogged East Coasters will have to wait a little longer to start their mammoth clean-up after wild weather thrashed the region this week.

But up north, Aucklanders will wake today to more of the fine weather they have enjoyed over the past few days and a forecast high of 21C.

A low to the east of the North Island was expected to move northwest and land a "moist southeasterly flow" on to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, MetService said yesterday, with heavy rain watches issued for two areas.

Wairoa District and areas south of Gisborne city remain under a heavy rain watch through to 10am today, MetService said.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the Whareratas."

The worst of the rain was expected early this morning.

To give you an idea of how much rain to expect in the next 6 days and where, here are the model 24 hour rain accumulations. Gisborne and northern Hawkes Bay are still in the firing line.

The East Coast was hardest hit by the storm that lashed parts of the North Island this week; isolating hundreds of residents by a succession of road closures, power outages continuing yesterday morning, and at least one house being completely washed away by a swollen river.

Wairoa was cut off from Hawke's Bay for three days after floodwaters closed State Highway 2 because of slips and flooding.

Areas south of Gisborne also suffered flood damage this week.

Flood damage in rural East Coast this week, as photographed by East Coast MP Kiri Allan. Photo / Supplied

Much of the rest of the country, however, can enjoy a settled Sunday, with isolated showers across the North Island and fine weather for most of the South Island, although there may be patchy drizzle later in the day in eastern areas.

It will be partly cloudy, with the odd shower in the east in the afternoon.

Hamiltonians can expect a mostly sunny day, with 22C.

Showers in Wellington should clear by midday but there will be strong southerlies and a chilly high of 16C.

Our two largest southern cities, Christchurch and Dunedin, are forecast to be cloudy - including drizzle at times in Christchurch - and with highs in the upper teens.

The return to the work week will see more rain in the North Island's east, possibly heavy in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, and with strong southerlies.

The rest of the country can expect cloudy conditions tomorrow, with showers south of Taranaki through to Taihape, in northern Buller and in Fiordland.