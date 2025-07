Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

New Zealand weather: Cold but calm temperatures forecast to sweep the country

Temperatures are forecast to fall to single digits in some parts of New Zealand as southerly winds sweep away the showery weather.

MetService forecaster Matthew Ford told the Herald the showery weather across the country would gradually ease tonight and tomorrow.

“There are a lot of showers affecting the North Island today but they should start to ease tomorrow and be confined to the eastern and southern areas,” he said.

Back into the chill 🥶



After a warm and wet week for many, wintry air is pushing up the country today 🌬



Watch out for frosty nights and mornings, whether you're looking after the garden or out on the roads🪴 pic.twitter.com/7xcQxzVVII — MetService (@MetService) July 31, 2025

“In the South Island, there are some showers expected to affect the eastern areas today and tomorrow but they should gradually ease.”