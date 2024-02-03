Children from an intermediate school in eastern Ukraine sent drawings to a Nelson Museum, thanking them for their support. Photo / supplied

The Ukrainian community in Aotearoa wants New Zealanders not to forget about the ongoing war in their homeland as the conflict stretches into its third year.

Katia Shanti told the Herald many Ukrainians feel more homesick than normal at this time of year.

“Because of what is happening, you feel worried about your relatives as they can’t come over here,” she said.

“I never had such a desire to go back. I want to see my brother as he can’t leave because he has to stay and defend his country.

Students from a Kharkhiv intermediate school drew artwork for New Zealanders who supported Ukraine. Photo / supplied

“I can’t leave New Zealand because it’s expensive to fly over to Ukraine, and I have a new baby.”

Officials estimate Ukrainian and Russian troop deaths and injuries are approaching 500,000 people.

Edward Patkevych said the Ukrainian community in New Zealand always receives support however, he is worried people will start to forget about the war.

“Recently it has been more silent because there is another difficult situation in the world in Gaza - it is not like before.”

The Christopher Luxon-led Government is considering a new round of assistance to Ukraine and has asked officials to present it with advice on possible options.

The assistance would be the first round of aid since last May, breaking a long drought in support for Ukraine’s self-defence.

The Herald also understands the Government is looking at sending so-called “lethal aid” to Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said that “Ukraine’s needs remain critical and New Zealand is committed to providing ongoing support". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Shanti said there was a strong feeling among Ukrainians that the war would not end this year.

“We feel this conflict will last so we have to be strong, not give up and live our lives and not to stop ourselves from being happy,” she said.

“For the first two years, we felt we had no right to be happy or to do anything nice because of what is happening over in Ukraine.

“Russia cannot take our lives, we are safe here, so we have to bring culture.”

Dasha Volga echoed that statement.

”We have to share our culture and our light, the very best of Ukraine,” she said.

”We shouldn’t spread the message of hatred and frustration. Ukraine should be showing that we have so much to offer the world - food, song, dance, and culture. That the world wants us alive and on the map.”

The community is still waiting for a decision on the residence pathway for the hundreds of Ukrainians who fled to New Zealand after the war broke out. The previous Labour government created a Special Ukrainian Visa in March 2022, and in August last year, residency pathways were announced for those on a visa.

Immigration New Zealand Director Visa Jock Gilray said as of January 30, 2024, they have received 1851 applications for a Special Ukraine Visa since the category opened.

“Of those received, 1683 have been approved and 55 applications are currently under assessment. The remaining applications have either been declined or withdrawn.”

In August 2023, the Government at the time announced a residence pathway would be established for those who held a Special Ukraine Visa and arrived in New Zealand before March 15, 2024.

There are no proposed changes to the plan to introduce a Ukrainian resident visa pathway.

Information on how to apply for the residence category visa, and when it will be open, will be available soon.

Patkevych and Shanti stressed New Zealanders should not forget about the war because it is still ongoing and people are still dying.

Patkevych said Ukraine needs most right now is support around the world.

“Without support, even with heroic soldiers, it is different to fight against Russia because it is such a large country,” he said.

“If we lose, it will spread around Europe, and then around the world. People still need to support freedom.”