Joelle King claimed her 10th national title over the weekend to equal the record set by squash great Dame Susan Devoy in 1992.

World No. 4 King was joined on the winner’s podium by Paul Coll, who won his seventh national title during the final day of competition at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre in Tauranga.

“This is always a special tournament for me, I can remember being a 10-year-old watching the nationals so to be here equalling Susie with 10 titles is pretty cool,” King said in a statement provided by Squash New Zealand.

Squash great Dame Susan Devoy congratulated King on becoming the second New Zealand woman to secure 10 national titles.

“Records are made to be broken and I hope we’ll see Joelle back here next year to go one better,” said Dame Susan.

King’s only setback of the day was forgetting her squash shoes, with friend and doubles teammate Amanda Landers-Murphy managing to locate them at their accommodation and get them to King with half an hour until game time.

“In 17 years of playing professional squash, I’ve never once forgotten my shoes; unfortunately, today was the first day it ever happened but my good old doubles partner had my back so I owe her one.”

On the court, King showed her pedigree in a comfortable victory over Megan Graham in the women’s final. The eight-time Commonwealth Games medal winner controlled the pace of the match and directed play with her power and precision for a comfortable three-game win 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.

In the men’s final, world No. 5 Coll took on tournament second seed Lwamba Chileshe. Coll played his trademark game to wear down his opponent and force mistakes during long rallies.

“I felt like I played really well today and it’s great to get another title,” said Coll.

“It’s been a really cool week, I love playing at home, I’ve been having a tough year but everyone’s really stuck with me and supported me so it’s great to come back here and see everyone.”

Coll took the match 11-2, 11-3, 11-3.

In the day’s other matches, Elijah Thomas met Temwa Chileshe in the men’s third-place playoff with a fired-up Thomas too good. The Aucklander showed patience, absorbing pressure and biding his time to execute his shots when Temwa gave him an opportunity, taking the match in three games 11-9, 11-8, 11-9. Thomas let out a roar on winning the match and

“I enjoyed it out there and am really stoked with that win,” said Thomas.

“We always have a good battle and I guess I was just that little bit better today. I’m definitely feeling it now, the body is pretty sore after that and after Paul running me round like a rabbit yesterday.”

Earlier in the day Winona-Jo Joyce took on Ella Lash in a hotly contested women’s third-place playoff. Joyce started strong but Lash found her rhythm in the second, executing critical shots up front and was ultimately the more composed of the pair to take an 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 6-11, 3-11 win.

“We always have big matches so I knew it was going to be a lot of work and it just came down to who had the energy at the end of the day,” said 17-year-old Lash.

“I can’t believe that I’ve just come third in New Zealand, last year I didn’t even make it past the second round here so I’m really happy.”

The New Zealand Racketball Invitational also drew to a close, with Lauren Clarke taking the honours in the women’s division and Stuart Martin in the men’s.

Squash New Zealand Poipātū Aotearoa chief executive Martin Dowson extended his thanks to everyone involved in a fantastic tournament.

“This has been a great few days of competition featuring a host of professionals as well as the future stars of New Zealand Squash,” said Dowson.

“As well as showcasing the best in our sport, this is also a significant development opportunity for many of our younger players and it’s been great to see this community really support each other over the past three days.

“I’d like to thank the athletes, coaches, referees, and everyone who has helped to make this a great tournament, we look forward to doing it all again next year.”

