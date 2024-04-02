Riders leave Rotorua’s Te Puia during the Shimano Volcanic Epic mountain bike race. Photo / Nduro Events: Chris Chase

A five-day, multi-town mountain bike race gets under way in Rotorua today featuring hundreds of riders from around the world.

The second edition of the Shimano Volcanic Epic, a stage race traversing “185 kilometres of epic trails” in Rotorua, Taupō and Tokoroa, goes from April 3 to 7, a statement from organisers said.

A 10.2km prologue race starts at the Te Putake O Tawa Carpark on Tarawera Rd from 11.30am today before Stage One on Thursday sees riders tackle a 44.8km course around the Whakarewarewa Forest.

Stage Two moves to Taupō's Owen Delany Park on Friday for a 62.1km race long the trails of the Waikato River, pass Huka Falls before crossing into the the Craters MTB park.

Two riders traverse Rotorua’s Sulphur Flats as they approach the final finish line for a well deserved feed, beer and finisher’s medal at Government Gardens. Photo / Nduro Events / Chris Chase

The race will cover 35km of Tokoroa’s Cougar Park on Saturday before the final stage back in Rotorua on Sunday where riders start at Te Puia and finish at the Government Gardens.

Race director Tim Farmer said there was unprecedented interest from riders around the world.

“The event is excited to welcome 350 riders from 11 different countries including Singapore, Switzerland, Germany, New Caledonia, the US and Canada, reflecting the appeal of a curated tour of iconic New Zealand riding locations.

A Volcanic Epic participant focuses through a native bush section of single track in Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa Forest. Photo / Nduro Events / Chris Chase

“With a challenging course totalling 185km and 4484m of climbing, participants can expect an adrenaline-fueled journey through unique geothermal and volcanic-formed landscapes.

“We’re thrilled to showcase not only the North Island’s top-notch trails but also the rich cultural and natural heritage of the region, providing participants with an experience that goes beyond the trails,” Farmer said.

A participant soaks up the early morning calm of Lake Taupo. Photo / Nduro Events / Chris Chase

Returning local riders include Rotorua’s Olly and Sam Shaw, combining forces as a pairs team for 2025 after podium positions for both last year.

Previous women’s open teams winner Mary-Ann Moller returns with fellow Wellingtonian Gavin McCarthy for a shot at Mixed Open Pairs.

More information on the race can be found here.

- Supplied copy