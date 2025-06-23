Dry and calm conditions are forecast for most of New Zealand’s main centres today and tomorrow, with occasional showers.

Lyden said Auckland could experience several cloudy periods, however, it would be a good day overall.

Similar conditions were forecast for Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

But by tomorrow the ridge is forecast to move away and a rain band will move in from the Tasman Sea.

🌧️Heads-up:



A week that will start dry and calm for most, will feature heavy rain and strong northerly winds. Starting from Wednesday, widespread rain is expected across the South Island, spreading to the North Island on Thursday.



⚠️Weather Warnings are likely to be issued in… pic.twitter.com/81DUtJxrP0 — MetService (@MetService) June 22, 2025

“Through Wednesday, it will mainly affect the west coast of the South Island,” Lyden said.

MetService has issued heavy rain watches for the ranges of Westland District and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound from 9am tomorrow until early Thursday morning.

According to the forecaster’s Severe Weather Outlook, there will be a high chance of heavy rain for the affected regions on Wednesday.

High pressure 🔴 will keep most of New Zealand dry through Wednesday.



As the high slips east, it will make room for low pressure 🔵 coming from the west.



Strong wind from the north will first bring warmth, but eventually rain.



Rain, some heavy, looks likely mid-to-late week. pic.twitter.com/Maf5Cksrui — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 22, 2025

MetService has also issued a strong wind watch for Fiordland, inland Southland, and inland Otago from early Wednesday morning until early Thursday morning.

There is a moderate chance severe gales will affect these regions and the Canterbury High Country on Wednesday.

According to MetService’s severe weather outlook, heavy rain and strong winds are set to continue up the South Island on Thursday.

There is a high chance of heavy rain for the Westland District, Buller, Nelson and the west of Marlborough.

Meanwhile, there is a high chance of severe northerly gales for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

There is also a moderate chance of severe northerly gales for Otago and Canterbury around the Alps and for the southwest of Marlborough.

Lyden said the risk of heavy rain would begin to move across the West Coast and the centre of the North Island by Friday.

“The likes of Auckland as well as central areas of the North Island will probably see some heavier rain.”