There were fatal crashes in Ātiamuri and Taupō last night. Photo / Bevan Conley

By RNZ

Four people have died on Central North Island roads over the weekend.

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Nukuhou in the Bay of Plenty earlier today. Another person was seriously injured, police said.

In Ātiamuri, near Waikato, a motorcyclist crashed into a barrier on Ruapehu Street just before 9pm last night. Police said the rider died at the scene.

And in Taupō, a two-car crash just after 10.30pm on Acacia Bay Road killed one person. Another has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Remutaka Hill Road between Wellington and Wairarapa has reopened after it was closed this morning due to another fatal crash.

Police said one person died in the crash which happened just north of the summit, and was reported about 6.30am this morning.