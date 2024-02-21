David Edgar (left) will swim from the South Island to the North Island tomorrow.

Former Tokoroa resident David Edgar will swim across the Cook Strait on Thursday to raise funds for children with dyslexia - a challenge he’s wanted to complete for over a decade.

The proceeds of the journey would be distributed between Marlborough Boys’ College in Blenheim and Tokoroa High School.

“I’m Tokoroa born and bred, I’m really proud of that. Now I’ve ended up in Marlborough and my boy goes to Marlborough Boys’ College.

“I chose to donate to children with dyslexia because I struggle with it myself.

“The key thing is that those with challenges, we’ve just got to crack on and keep pushing ourselves.”

Edgar has completed plenty of challenges.

“I’ve done this sort of thing since I was 5-years-old. I’ve represented New Zealand in triathlon at about four world champs.”

Other adventures have included the Hawaii Ironman World Championship, ultra-endurance running and the 2018 Apolima Strait International Open Water Marathon Swimming Competition. That’s just to name a few.

Edgar has recently earned a Doctor of Philosophy in sleep and recovery while juggling his professional responsibilities as a Major in the New Zealand Army.

“With challenges, the military have been pretty supportive of what I do. I get good support from New Zealand Defence Force,” he said.

“I’m in charge of trainers with the Defence Force. I combine lots of things at the same time.”

He credits his military experience with pushing his go-getter attitude towards his studies.

Edgar thrives on challenging both his mind and body, living by his philosophy - don’t be scared to fail.

He said that if you just keep at it, it’s amazing what you can achieve.

David Edgar will swim across the Cook Strait tomorrow.

Edgar’s upcoming swim across the Cook Strait is a testament to his commitment to making a difference for those in the same boat as himself.

“We all face struggles. This is my way of showing them that it’s just about readjusting what you do,” Edgar said.

“There’s definitely a few nerves because it’s a big one. You never know what you’re going to face on the Cook Strait.”

As Edgar prepares for the South Island to North Island swim, said it’s worth noting that he hasn’t faced the challenges alone thanks to the support of his friends and family.

He was unsure how long the crossing would take but was hoping for an eight or nine-hour swim.

To contribute to Edgar’s fundraiser, visit givealittle.co.nz/cause/cook-strait-swim-we-on

