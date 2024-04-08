New youth mentor initiative a boost for farmers’ mental health

Nine-year-old 'little sister' Mia has been involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters pilot scheme for farmers. Photo / Supplied

A pilot programme encouraging farmers to get off their farms and mentor local kids has been deemed a success for mental health.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters NZ and Fonterra Farm Source initiative is aimed at getting more farmers involved as a mentor in the Taranaki region.

And a year on, farmers involved are realising what a difference an hour of mentoring can make for vulnerable youth.

Malissa Alexander has been matched with her little sister, Mia, for almost three years now – and was one of the first involved in the programme targeted at farmers.

The farm hand signed up as she believed it would be a great way to spend her spare time.

“I now have a lovely 9-year-old little sister, and she’s learning a lot through me because of being a farmer and getting introduced to the countryside,” Alexander said.

But getting away from the stress of her Stratford farm has been one of the biggest benefits for Alexander.

“When you’re hanging out with your little sister, they are just so excited to see you and just want to have so much fun with you, that the only thing that you can think of is enjoying your time with your little,” she said.

“Seeing her learning and seeing her smile all the time is just a joy.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters chief executive Drew Ewan said it’s hoped the pilot will lead to a national initiative in the future.

He’s had feedback about how great it’s been for farmers to spend a few hours each week having fun with their young person.

“The research that’s coming through is very strongly showing that the mentors are gaining a lot out of this themselves personally, on their mental health side.”

Kiwi farmers have been struggling with mental health issues – due to loneliness and financial troubles recently.

Last year, Rural Support Trust saw a 53 per cent increase in call numbers throughout the country.

The scheme has proved a success for everyone who takes part.

Getting time off a farm is one of the best things a farmer can do, says Federated Farmers Taranaki president Leedom Gibbs.

“From my perspective, as someone who can find themselves very isolated and kind of shut down quite easily, it’s one of the most important things that we can do for ourselves.”

She says they’re lucky to have so many beneficial programmes - like the national wellbeing Farm Strong and other outlets like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“There’s all kinds of different things that fit all kinds of different people and I think it’s a really great opportunity for people to find their outlet for connection outside of the farm, connection with other people and seeing life from a really different perspective,” Gibbs added.

But for Alexander, getting to see Mia set foot on a farm for the first time has also been beneficial for her.

“My little sister is a town kid, and she didn’t know what a calf was,” Alexander said.

“She didn’t know the difference between a cow and a bull. So, I find that it takes your mind off work, but it’s also really cool introducing them to your work.”

While the Taranaki pilot is the only one of its kind in New Zealand, Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeing unprecedented demand across the country.

In the past two years, they’ve opened new branches Kāpiti-Mana, Eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne-Tairāwhiti to take their total to 14 locations.

But even with the expansions, 450 kids remain on a national waitlist.

Ewan said there’s a massive demand for adult mentors which the charity can’t keep up with.

“In some cases, we’ve closed off the waitlist because it’s growing too quickly.”

He encourages anyone who has an hour or two spare each week to be matched with a child for one of their 12-month programmes.

“Most of our mentors would say that they came onto the programme to support a young person to help a young person out,” Ewan said.

“However, they would probably all say that they get a lot more out of it than they expected and more out of it than the young person themselves.”

To volunteer as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters NZ, go to www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz