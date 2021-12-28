New Year's weather forecast set to be a 'scorcher' across the country

Despite popular belief, summer doesn't always start on Dec 1st, NIWA forecaster Nava Fedaeff explains why. Video / Jed Bradley

Despite popular belief, summer doesn't always start on Dec 1st, NIWA forecaster Nava Fedaeff explains why. Video / Jed Bradley

New Zealanders up and down the country may want to spend the first day of 2022 at the beach with temperatures set to reach the mid to high twenties.

Looking at the final days of 2021, Metservice weather forecaster Tuporo Masters said most regions in the North Island will be above 20C, with the exception of Dannevirke which is expected to reach a high of 19C.

Meanwhile, the temperatures in the South Island will be on the cooler side with a spot of rain.

Rain is expected for Fiordland with the forecast set to get steadier and heavier as the day goes on, with the bulk of the rainfall occurring at night and around midnight.

While it has been cool the past few days, temperatures are set to rise. Photo / Hayden Woodwood

"The South Island is mostly fine, apart from Fiordland [and] Milford they get rain but everyone else is fine," he said.

While temperatures have cooled off in the past few days, Masters said it won't last for long, as temperatures from New Year's day are set to climb.

Weather Watch says a high pressure system is likely to dominate New Zealand for the last day and night of 2021.

"Humidex temperature will be in the late teens and early 20s for much of the country in the hours just before midnight and around midnight itself," a spokesperson said.

While some areas will be cooler, mainly in regions such as Queenstown and Taupo, temperatures will sit around the mid to lower teens by late evening.

Moving to the top of the North Island, Weather Watch said Auckland, Mt Maunganui and Whangamata are likely to reach 20 to 23C at midnight.

However, Holidaymakers around the East Cape and Gisborne may experience some showers during the day, but rain is expected to dry up by evening.

From New Year's day, Masters said the whole North Island will reach well above 20C, with the highest being 29C in Taumarunui.

Other areas across the North Island will also reach hot temperatures, with the capital reaching 24C, and Taupo and Rotorua set to reach 27C.

Warm temperatures on Christmas day saw Aucklanders flock to Narrow Neck Beach. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"It's looking like a scorcher on Sunday for most of the country," Masters said.

Regions in the bottom half of the South Island - Alexandra, Wanaka and Queenstown - are also set for some warmer temperatures sitting between the mid to high twenties on New Year's day.

Many people may also spend the second day of 2022 at the beach with temperatures set to sit in the mid to high twenties across the country.

But Taumarunui will once again reach the highest with 32C forecast for Sunday.

"Mostly fine for the 2nd January it's here where we see temperatures to really climb," he said.