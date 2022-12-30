The man who led NZ's Covid-19 response in a pandemic has now been knighted to become Sir Ashley Bloomfield. Video / Marty Melville

The 2023 New Year Honours are out today, recognising 183 people for a variety of services to the community or significant achievements.

New Zealanders checking the full list of recipients noticed one detail: despite the passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year, honours recipients were still awarded the Queen’s Service Order (QSO) and the Queen’s Service Medal (QSM).

Since the Queen’s death in September, New Zealand, as a Commonwealth nation, now has King Charles III as its monarch. A number of changes went into effect at the time of Her Majesty’s passing, including a change from Queen’s Counsel (QC) to King’s Counsel (KC) for barristers, for example.

However, the Queen’s Service Medal and the Queen’s Service Order remain unchanged this year, with no one yet receiving honours on behalf of the King.

This is because the Government as yet to consider any changes to the New Zealand honours system.

According to the Cabinet Office, the name, post-nominal letters and insignia of the Companion of the QSO and the QSM remain unchanged. “Any consideration about the future components of the New Zealand Royal honours system following the death of Queen Elizabeth II will be considered by the Prime Minister in due course,” a fact sheet sent to media stated.

Sportspeople, researchers, advocates and doctors are among the 183 being celebrated for their achievements today.

Of those on the list, 126 have been appointed to the New Zealand Order of Merit, four were made companions of the Queen’s Service Order, 49 were given the Queen’s Service Medal, one the New Zealand Antarctic Medal and three the New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration.

The New Zealand honours system is a way to acknowledge people’s service to their community and their significant achievements.

Among this year’s recipients, there was Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who as Director General of Health steered the country’s Covid-19 response, and who today has been made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to public health.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield interviewed by Michael Neilson at the NZME office on December 21, 2022. Photo / Marty Melville

Also among the six new Dames and Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit are Miranda Harcourt, for services to the screen industry and theatre, and Dr Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams for services to Māori, literature and education.

Three-time Rugby World Cup-winning Black Ferns captain, Professor Farah Palmer, Ngāti Maniapoto, has been made Dame Companion for her work with sport, particularly rugby.

New Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit include top rowers Eric Murray and Hamish Bond. Bond and Murray won gold medals in the coxless pair at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, setting both world and Olympic records at the London Olympics.

You can check the full list of this year’s honours here and read our wrap here.