New Year Honours 2023: The full list

The 2023 New Year Honours are out today. This year 183 people have been recognised for serving their community or for a significant achievement. Here is the full list of honours:
New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Miranda Catherine Millais Harcourt, ONZM, Wellington, for services to the screen industry and theatre
Professor Farah Rangikoepa Palmer, ONZM, Palmerston North, for services to sport, particularly rugby
Dr Janice Claire Wright, Christchurch, for services to the state and the environment
Knights Companion (KNZM)
Dr Ashley Robin Bloomfield, Lower Hutt, for services to public health
Markus Dunajtschik, Wellington, for services to philanthropy
Dr Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams, MNZM, JP, Auckland, for services to Māori, literature and education
Companions (CNZM)
Michael Francis Barnett, ONZM, Papakura, for services to business
Hamish Bryon Bond, MNZM, Durham, North Carolina, for services to rowing
Dr Bruce Donald Campbell, Kerikeri, for services to plant and food research
Professor Helen Victoria Danesh-Meyer, Auckland, for services to ophthalmology
Leigh Helen Gibbs, ONZM, Nelson, for services to netball
Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell, MNZM, Rotorua, for services to Māori and local government
Paul Te Poa Karoro Reginald Morgan, QSO, Nelson, for services to Māori and business
Eric Gordon Murray, MNZM, Cambridge, for services to rowing
Emeritus Professor David Gerard Simmons, Christchurch, for services to tourism and tertiary education
Kereyn Maree Smith, MNZM, Auckland, for services to sports governance
Lisa Tumahai, Hokitika, for services to Māori development
Hon Mititaiagimene Young Vivian, Niue, for services to Niue
Kaa Kataraina Kathleen Williams, QSO, Auckland, for services to Māori and education
Tawhirimatea Te Auripo Rewita Williams, MNZM, Auckland, for services to Māori and education
Officers (ONZM)
Michele Edith A’Court, Auckland, for services to the entertainment and comedy industries
Martin Ranfurly Bennett, Putāruru, for services to the environment and the community
Elizabeth Anne Caldwell, Wellington, for services to the arts
Barry John Clark, QSM, JP, Kaiapoi, for services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association
Dr Bruce Dudley Clarkson, Hamilton, for services to ecological restoration
Grant Cleland, Christchurch, for services to disabled people
Paul Daniel Coll, Rijnsburg, Netherlands, for services to squash
Professor Emerita Jennie Lynne Connor, Auckland, for services to alcohol harm reduction
John Terence Darby, Wānaka, for services to wildlife conservation and science
Brian Patrick Donnelly, Auckland, for services to social housing
Deputy Commissioner Glenn Murray Dunbier, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Nathan Edward Fa’avae, Upper Moutere, for services to adventure racing, outdoor education and the Pacific community
David Rodney Fane, Auckland, for services to the performing arts
Grahame Boston Fong, Auckland, for services to powerlifting
Dr Natalie Joan Gauld, Auckland, for services to pharmacy and health
Joanne Lisa Gibbs, Puhoi, for services to public health
Cindy Leigh Johns, New Plymouth, for services to people with learning disabilities
Ian Keith MacEwan, Napier, for services to addiction services
Beryl Te Haumihiata Mason, Tāneatua, for services to Māori language education
Waihaere Joseph Mason, MNZM, Nelson, for services to Māori and education
Professor Rangiānehu Matamua, Hamilton, for services to Māori astronomy
Anita Jane Mazzoleni, Cambridge, for services to corporate governance
Bernard Joseph McKone, Cromwell, for services to the pharmaceutical sector
Janine Rania Morrell-Gunn, Christchurch, for services to children’s television and the community
Don Edward Mortensen, Christchurch, for services to the prevention of sexual harm
Pānia Christine Papa, Kawau Island, for services to Māori language education and broadcasting
Khoa Dang (Mitchell) Pham, Auckland, for services to the technology sector and New Zealand-Asia relations
Professor Edwina Pio, for services to ethnic communities
Christine Anne Rogan, Wellsford, for services to alcohol harm reduction
Nicola Maree Smith-Guerin, Auckland, for services to anaesthesiology
Dr Apisalome Sikaidoka Talemaitoga, Auckland, for services to health and the Pacific community
Lisa-Jane Taouma, Auckland, for services to Pacific arts and the screen industry
Charles Richard Veitch, Papakura, for services to wildlife conservation
Dr Kathleen Joy Walker, Nelson, for services to wildlife conservation
Peter Muru Edward Walters, Auckland, for services to touch rugby
Paula Mapuna Werohia-Lloyd, Tauranga, for services to Māori and business
Kenneth Michael Williams, Auckland, for services to governance and the community
Te Puea Pekerangi Eileen Winiata, Auckland, for services to Māori and health
Members (MNZM)
Dr Hafsa Ahmed, Lincoln, for services to ethnic communities and women
Wendy Allison, Featherston, for services to drug harm reduction
Dr John Douglas Armstrong, Rotorua, for services to Māori health
David Wallace Bain, for services to health and the community
Priscilla June Baken, Feilding, for services to midwifery
Dr Timothy Robert Bevin, Napier, for services to health
Carlton Paul Bidois, Tauranga, for services to the environment and Māori-Crown relations
Hoana Mere Burgman, Kaiapoi, for services to Māori and environmental governance
Dr Heather Anne Came-Friar, Auckland, for services to Māori, education and health
Malcolm James Campbell, Kawerau, for services to local government and the community
Lloyd Russell Chapman, Ōtaki, for services to the community and heritage rose preservation
David Christopher Chapple, Palmerston North, for services to the community and heritage preservation
Brian Raymond Coffey, Lower Hutt, for services to people with disabilities
Dr Gina Annette Cole, Auckland, for services to literature
Catherine Mary Cornish, Auckland, for services to the performing arts
Carlotta Brigid Dann, Wellington, for services to addiction advocacy
Professor Christine Margaret Davies, Auckland, for services to education
Dale Winifred Farrar, Wellington, for services to the state
Father Paulo Sagato Filoialii, Christchurch, for services to the Pacific community
Bruce James Ford, JP, Rakiura Stewart Island, for services to the community
Ruth Beatrice Gerzon, Whakatāne, for services to community development and social justice
Tony John Gray, JP, Nelson, for services to education
Albert Christopher Grinter, Rotorua, for services to education and Māori
Phillip Ross Halse, Whangārei, for services to local government and the community
Sefita ‘Alofi Hao’uli, Auckland, for services to Tongan and Pacific communities
Christina Angela Hape, Hastings, for services to Māori and governance
Anna Maree Harrison, Waimauku, for services to netball and volleyball
Ian Robert Archibald Hastie, Upper Hutt, for services to education
Paul Leslie Hodge, JP, Hamilton, for services to the hospitality industry
John Maxwell Inger, Morrinsville, for services to education
Dayle Olive Jackson, Wellington, for services to education and sport
Penelope Jane Jackson, Tauranga, for services to art crime research and visual arts
Mohamed Abdi Jama, Christchurch, for services to the Muslim community
Tina Maria Jones, Whangaparāoa, for services to suicide prevention and mental health
Lakiloko Tepae Keakea, Auckland, for services to Tuvaluan art
Marilyn Rhonda Kohlhase, Auckland, for services to Pacific arts and education
Debra Joy Lampshire, Auckland, for services to mental health
Dr Alana Marissa Lopesi, Eugene, Oregon, for services to the arts
Stanislaw Manterys, Lower Hutt, for services to refugees and the Polish community
Dr Paul Allan Maunder, Blackball, for services to the arts and the community
Felorini Ruta McKenzie, Lincoln, for services to Pacific education
Richard Mark McNamara, Blenheim, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and emergency management
Senior Sergeant Clifford Gordon Metcalfe, Whangārei, for services to the New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue
Betty-Anne Maryrose Monga, Auckland, for services to music
Henriette Michel Nakhle, QSM, Auckland, for services to the Lebanese community
Melony Robin O’Connor, Lower Hutt, for services to basketball
Jocelyn Jane O’Donnell, Invercargill, for services to business and community development
Sullivan Luao Paea, Manukau, for services to youth
Corey Nathan Peters, Wānaka, for services to sit-skiing
Nico Porteous, Wānaka, for services to snow sports
Russell John Postlewaight, Porirua, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Rita Keka Powick, Picton, for services to Māori, education and governance
Shirleen Vinita Lata Prasad, Auckland, for services to addiction services and the South Asian community
Helen Ngairie Rasmussen, Hokitika, for services to Māori and conservation
Rosanna Marie Raymond, Auckland, for services to Pacific art
Bonnie Jane Robinson, Auckland, for services to seniors and social services
Christopher Stephen Rooney, Auckland, for services to education
Reweti Ratu Ropiha, Gisborne, for services to Māori health
Zoi Katherine Sadowski-Synnott, Wānaka, for services to snow sports
Jennifer Robyn Shattock, QSM, JP, Tokoroa, for services to local government and economic development
Sarah (Sally) Margaret Shaw, Whakatāne, for services to nursing
Dr Gregory Howard Sherley, Paraparaumu, for services to conservation
Dr Jane Elizabeth Skeen, Auckland, for services to children with cancer
Cheryl Smith, Kaikohe, for services to rugby
Margaret Teresa Tai Rākena, Christchurch, for services to victims of sexual violence and the community
John Maxwell Tait, Christchurch, for services to education and Māori
Dr Amama Bagem Thornley, Christchurch, for services to health
Charles Beswick Wilkinson, New Plymouth, for services to arts governance and the community
Queen’s Service Order (QSO)
John Robert Dobson, Fairfield, for services to people with disabilities
Dr Caroline Ann McElnay, Napier, for services to public health
Kura Te Rangi Moeahu, Lower Hutt, for services to Māori and the arts
Hayden Paul Waretini Wano, New Plymouth, for services to Māori health
Queen’s Service Medal (QSM)
Naomi Ruth Baker-Wenley, Havelock North, for services to opera
Margaret Anne Bourke, Masterton, for services to the community
Rodger Henry Brickland, Auckland, for services to athletics
Brendan Sean Butler, Waipawa, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Geoffrey Denis Clews, Auckland, for services to the arts and the community
Maurice James Cowie, Ōmarama, for services to Search and Rescue
Trevor Michael Crosbie, JP, Ngāruawāhia, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Rosemary Jane Ensor, Hanmer Springs, for services to the community
Kinaua Bauriri Ewels, Auckland, for services to the Kiribati community
Lynore Ann Farry, Dunedin, for services to the community
George Rafton Flavell, Waiuku, for services to Māori culture and heritage preservation
Matthew Vincent Frost, Wellington, for services to people with autism
Galumalemana Fetaiaimauso Marion Galumalemana, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community
James William Gordon, Hokitika, for services to the community
Hana Melania Halalele, Oamaru, for services to Pacific health
Clyde Harris Hamilton, Waiuku, for services to the community and heritage preservation
Afife Skafi Harris, Dunedin, for services to migrant communities
Eileen Margaret Jean Harvey-Thawley, Mapua, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
James Richard Strachan Higham, Dunedin, for services to rugby and education
Barbara Noeline Jeffries, Hamilton, for services to equestrian sport and war commemoration
Judith Ann Johnson, JP, Timaru, for services as a justice of the peace
Mrs Teurukura Tia Kekena, Porirua, for services to the Cook Islands and Pacific communities
Carol Anne Martin, Hokitika, for services to the community and netball
Kevin James McComb, Whakatāne, for services to cycling
Agnes (Nancy) McCulloch McShane, Christchurch, for services to women and pay equity
Karen Anne Morris, Cambridge, for services to the community
Kenneth Michael Morris, Cambridge, for services to the community
Nanai Pati Muaau, Lower Hutt, for services to Pacific health
Euon Graham Murrell, JP, Porirua, for services to the community
Rev Woo Taek Nam, Silverdale, for services to the Korean community
Lomia Kaipati Semaia Naniseni, Auckland, for services to the Tokelau community
James Allan Ngarewa, JP, Pātea, for services to the community and education
Gavin Russell Alan Nicol, Ōpōtiki, for services to veterans
Yong Rahn Park, Auckland, for services to the Korean community
Linda Susan Rutland, Christchurch, for services to the community
Ma’a Brian Sagala, Auckland, for services to Pacific communities
Mamaitaloa Sagapolutele, Rolleston, for services to education and the Pacific community
Ian Rankin Smith, JP, Te Karaka, for services to civil defence and the community
Patricia Isabel Smith, Carterton, For services to the community
Donald Bruce Thomas, Auckland, for services to the community and the legal profession
Muriel Patricia Tondi, Mt Maunganui, for services to the Italian community and language education
Mavis Emlen Tweedie, Havelock North, for services to the community
Kevin Victor Watkins, Hastings, for services to the community and New Zealand-China relations
Helen Whittaker, Whangārei, for services to art and the community
Robin Young, Auckland, for services to the community
Honorary
Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai, Auckland, for services to education and the Pacific community
Tuifa’asisina Kasileta Maria Lafaele, Auckland, for services to Pacific health
Nemai Divuluki Vucago, Auckland, for services to Fijian and Pacific communities
Kyo Jin Yun, Christchurch, for services to the Korean community
New Zealand Antarctic Medal (NZAM)
Nigel John Watson, Christchurch, for services to Antarctic heritage preservation
New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Captain Brendon John Clark, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Serviceman L, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Sergeant Hayden Peter Smith, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force