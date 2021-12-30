Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

New Year Honours: Knighted nutrition expert Sir Jim Mann calls on Government for 'serious action'

3 minutes to read
With the new year comes a new list of New Zealanders whose accomplishments have been recognised with appointments to the New Zealand Order of Merit. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

By
Adam Pearse

Multimedia reporter

Nurtrition expert Sir Jim Mann wants the Government to up its game in addressing diabetes and heart disease.

It comes as the pioneering researcher is one of three new knights companion of the New Zealand

