Instead, it was thought the three-level store at 2 College Hill, Freemans Bay, could possibly be repaired before it could potentially be reopened in 2027.
“We’ve made the decision that we will be replacing the Vic Park store with a supermarket. It will be two years. We have already put our design teams together to start thinking about how it might all work and fit together,” Rowles said.
But this week the store appeared to be largely demolished, with no sign of the building visible from the road.
A Foodstuffs spokesperson told the Herald the plan has always been to make the site safe and clean.