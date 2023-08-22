Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chair Vicki Salmon denies perceived stadium conflict of interest after leaving Eden Park board

Tom Dillane
By
7 mins to read
Vicki Salmon Salmon moved directly from the board of the Eden Park Trust to become the chair of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited in April 2023. Photos / Supplied

Vicki Salmon Salmon moved directly from the board of the Eden Park Trust to become the chair of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited in April 2023. Photos / Supplied

The new chair of Auckland Council’s facilities arm was “adamant” there was no conflict of interest in her past role on the Eden Park Trust board and told internal legal counsel it was “unnecessary” for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand