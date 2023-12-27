New speed limits on Ninety Mile Beach

A car on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach. Photo / RNZ, 123rf

By RNZ

New speed limits have been imposed on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach as part of a new safety plan being rolled out this summer.

Vehicle speeds are now limited to 30km/h within 200 metres of beach access points, and 60km/h elsewhere along the famous stretch of Far North coast.

Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Board chairwoman Lisa McNab said the new limits would help keep locals and visitors safe, as well as protect wildlife and the spiritual pathway Te Ara Wairua.

The move came amid growing concern around the motu about the danger to people, bird life and shellfish from vehicles on beaches.

Signs setting out the enforceable new limits were put up just before Christmas.

The beach was previously regarded as an open road with a 100km/h limit.

- RNZ