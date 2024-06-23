New skippers for Kahungunu

Matt Douglas with Gardner Aitkin and Kruize Wright as they prepare to head out on the Costa Rica.

Matt Douglas (Ngāti Kere) from Douglas Brothers Fishing has been fishing in Kahungunu waters for more than 30 years.

Recently, two of his crew were supported by Kahungunu Asset Holding Company through the Te Puni Kokiri Cadetship programme to attain their Skipper Coastal Offshore qualifications through the Westport Deep Sea Fishing School.

With this qualification, Gardner Aitkin, 23 (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngā Puhi), can now skipper further out and be in charge of larger vessels, as well as being confident to abide by the relevant regulations and manage the crew. This is a step up from the Skipper Restricted Limits ticket that Gardner previously held, which had limitations on where he could go, and what size boat he could skipper.

Former deckhand Kruize Wright, 23 (Ngā Puhi), not only finished off his Skipper Restricted Limits ticket, but also completed the Skipper Coastal Offshore immediately after. The programme included health and safety, legislation, navigation and everything needed to successfully and safely skipper a fishing trip in one of Matt’s fishing boats.

For Matt, it means that he no longer has to be on board for all fishing trips and knows that his crew has the experience, knowledge and qualifications needed to execute a successful trip. Matt is focusing on growing his business, which includes opening a fresh fish and fish and chip shop at 140 Taradale Rd, The Fishermans Shop.

Supporting the development, growth and sustainability of the fisheries sector is an important kaupapa for Ngāti Kahungunu, given the fisheries settlement history and the significant commercial and environmental interests Ngāti Kahungunu has in fisheries and the moana.