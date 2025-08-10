New road user charge calculator: How much could you pay?

Under the soon-to-be-replaced fuel tax system, you pay less if your vehicle is efficient. Illustration / AI generated

Transport Minister Chris Bishop last week announced “the biggest change to how we fund our roading network in 50 years”. Herald data editor Chris Knox explains the change and what it could mean for you.

The Government has announced it’s preparing to stop funding roads from fuel taxes - and switch to road user charges in 2027. What could this mean for you?

Currently, for every litre of petrol you put in your car you pay 70.024 cents into the National Land Transport Fund - used to build and maintain our roads.

Or, if you own a diesel or electric car you pay into the fund via road user charges, because electric cars don’t fill at the pump and the price of diesel doesn’t include a 70c per litre charge.

The 70c per litre fuel tax is also subject to GST so switching to road user charges will remove 80.53 cents per litre from the current cost of petrol. Your petrol will be cheaper.