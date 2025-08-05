Advertisement
Updated

How the Government is preparing to ditch petrol tax, move all cars to road user charges

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Transport Minister Chris Bishop wants paying Road User Charges to be like paying for Netflix. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has unveiled a raft of changes to the country’s Road User Charges system in preparation for 3.5 million vehicles moving to the charges.

As has previously been signalled, the current Fuel Excise Duty is expected to be abolished in the coming years, with all vehicles moving to Road

