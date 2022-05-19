New public TV and radio entity gets $327m funding boost

Television New Zealand will merge with Radio NZ to create a new public media entity next year. Photo / George Heard

The new public media entity that will replace RNZ and TVNZ is getting new funding of $327 million over three years.



The funding will come as a significant boost to RNZ, which currently operates on less than $50m a year. TVNZ operates on considerably more funding than RNZ, which it earns from advertising.



Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said the "substantial" increase in new funding for public media will ensure New Zealanders can continue to access quality local content and trusted news.



"Built on the best of TVNZ and Radio NZ, it will better meet the challenges of technology changes and global competition," he said.

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi. Photo / Maark Mitchell

This includes providing local news, entertainment and documentaries across a number of platforms and partnering with other New Zealand media.



He said the new entity will be switched on in July next year with Crown funding of $200m a year, about half its running costs.



The new public media entity will take in both public funding and advertising, with Faafoi saying "non-commercial" programming will be protected, suggesting it may have to survive on somewhat less funding than TVNZ once earned.



The Budget also includes $1m a year to Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage for monitoring the entity.