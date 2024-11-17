Judge Gregory Hikaka said Rewa was standing about “30 to 40cm” from the woman.
Referring to her victim impact statement, the judge said she had been significantly affected by the incident and had received counselling.
“She didn’t want to go into all the details but she referred to her child who was asleep in the cot beside her bed waking to her mother screaming at you in no uncertain terms to get out of the house,” Judge Hikaka told Rewa.
The woman described the child’s terror at hearing her mother speaking in a way she had never spoken before.
“Her worry is about her child and what her child has been exposed to as a result of you being there illegally and offensively.”
The court heard that this was not the only time Rewa had behaved indecently.
Only weeks before the aggravated burglary, he walked past a closed establishment that was being cleaned at 6.40am on December 13.
Rewa spotted a worker inside and knocked on the glass door to get her attention.
She carried on working and ignored Rewa but he went on to pull down his pants and masturbate.
The worker was disgusted and scared and phoned the police. Rewa ran away but his offending was captured on CCTV and when he was later spoken to by police, he said: “A demon was responsible”.
Rewa, who has been in custody for the past 10 months, was charged with committing burglary with a weapon and two charges of doing an indecent act in relation to the two incidents.
In court, he stood for most of the hearing with his head hung and his arms draped over the front glass panel of the dock.
Defence lawyer Mark Utting said while Rewa was assessed as having the capacity to plead to the charges, he was at the lower end of the intellectual spectrum.
Utting said Rewa’s decision-making skills were limited and some issues needed to be addressed.
“From my own experience with him, which has just been today, while he understands the [court] processes, he understands when talking through things, his main concern is when he will next be able to get a McDonald’s burger.”
Utting submitted Rewa should receive full credit for his guilty pleas, and a 35% discount for his youth, background and mental health issues, and genuine remorse.
“He does have an insight into what’s happening and probably the issue really for him is trying to put the skills in place so that if he’s in a situation again, that he doesn’t reoffend further down the track.”
Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin rejected the claim Rewa was remorseful, pointing out he has refused to engage with the support services available to him.
She suggested a higher starting point than the defence and submitted any discounts for his youth and background should be capped at 20%.
“What the defendant did in the home is quite frankly disturbing ...” she said.
Judge Hikaka said Rewa, who does not have a history before the district court, had been assessed as at moderate risk of reoffending and causing harm to others.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.