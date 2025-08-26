Advertisement
New Plymouth man Anthony Ellison sentenced after bid to post cannabis to the South Island

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Anthony Ellison was sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court after being caught trying to post a cannabis package to the South Island. Photo / NZME

A large package set for delivery has caused quite a stink for one courier company, causing it to dial in the help of the police.

After the box was dropped off at New Zealand Couriers in New Plymouth, an employee noticed it was emitting the “distinctive odour” of cannabis.

