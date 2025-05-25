He punched Bishop in the nose, causing a cut, the New Plymouth District Court has heard.

Bishop retaliated by punching the victim in the head, causing him to stumble and fall over.

William Mason Bishop was sentenced in New Plymouth District Court.

He then climbed on top of the victim and continued to punch his head.

The victim did not fight back and tried to protect himself from the punches.

Bishop then got off the man and repeatedly kicked him in his head and body.

The victim eventually managed to get himself to his house before he was taken to hospital, where he was admitted with serious injuries.

Bishop was waiting for police when they arrived to arrest him.

He was charged with wounding with intent to injure, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment. He admitted the charge.

At his sentencing this week, defence lawyer Paul Keegan said there was a level of provocation involved in the attack, describing it as self-defence that had gone too far in the context of intoxication and “a bit of bad blood”.

He said brewing tension had boiled over and Bishop’s retaliatory punch to the victim’s violence could have been self-defence, had it stopped there.

“But unfortunately, that’s not where matters ended, and the defendant has climbed on top of the victim and given him what I think can only be described as a really thorough beating.”

Keegan said the victim was left “black and blue”.

Bishop had a limited criminal history and the recommended sentence was community work, which Keegan supported, submitting an electronic sentence could affect his employment in roading.

He had also been assessed as a low risk of reoffending and did not have any rehabilitative needs.

But police prosecutor Zane Webby submitted an electronically-monitored sentence was appropriate.

He said the attack had caused serious harm, including an injured eye socket, a concussion, facial contusions, and nasal bone and rib fractures.

Webby acknowledged Bishop had pleaded guilty and had no relevant previous convictions.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said a pre-sentence report referred to Bishop’s entitlement to use violence to solve problems.

Bishop told the report writer he believed the victim was on drugs, which caused him to become aggressive.

The judge said Bishop’s response was unrestrained and the violence was extreme, and he now had an “it is what it is” attitude.

“Well, that only goes so far,” Judge Hikaka said.

“It is what it is, but you have to face the consequences of what it was.”

The judge said it was significant that the report recommended against an electronic sentence because of Bishop’s employment.

He weighed up all the circumstances and imposed the maximum 400 hours of community work, six months of supervision and ordered Bishop to pay $1000 to the victim.

“I’ve gone with that to enable you to continue your employment, as well as recognising that but for the sense of provocation, you would not have had cause to completely go over the top with your violence,” the judge said.

