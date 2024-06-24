A police checkpoint was set up on SH1 in Waiouru. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man’s newly-purchased sports motorbike has been impounded after he was allegedly clocked doing more than 200km/h on the Desert Rd, north of Waiouru.

A police spokesman said the rider was doing more than double the posted speed limit.

Whanganui-Ruapehu Police area prevention manager Inspector Phil Weaver said a road policing officer clocked the motorbike travelling “well in excess of the posted speed limit” (100km/h) south along State Highway 1 (SH1) at 3.15pm on Sunday.

”A police checkpoint was set up on SH1 just outside the Waiouru Military Base and they observed the speeding bike slow down briefly,” Weaver said.

”It was signalled to stop just past the Army base; however, it has failed to do and continued to travel at high speed away from police.”

An off-duty police officer then saw the motorbike pull into a rest area just north of Taihape and the rider was later arrested, Weaver said.

“We are thankful there were no injuries to members of our community during this incident.

”This man’s manner of driving was utterly reckless and may have had potential to cause serious harm to a number of people.

”We hope his arrest brings reassurance to our community that we hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.

”I’m proud of the excellent work by all our staff in this matter, which brought this rider to a stop safely.”

A 45-year-old man has been charged with three driving-related offences, the bike was impounded and he will appear in the Taihape District Court at a later date.