Updated

New Lynn train station assault: Man robbed, teen arrested

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A man was attacked and robbed by two young people in a “cowardly assault” after he got off a bus at New Lynn train station last night, police say.

The violent incident comes after a 15-year-old boy was hospitalised after a gang of youths attacked him and took his shoes

