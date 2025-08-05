The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

A man was attacked and robbed by two young people in a “cowardly assault” after he got off a bus at New Lynn train station last night, police say.

The violent incident comes after a 15-year-old boy was hospitalised after a gang of youths attacked him and took his shoes at Avondale Train Station on Sunday afternoon. The group had earlier boarded the train at New Lynn Station, about 2km away.

In last night’s incident, the man was followed off the bus by a group of young people after it arrived at the West Auckland transport hub about 11.30pm, said Detective Senior Sergeant Josh Lautogo, of Waitematā CIB.

“[Then] he was allegedly set upon by two people in the group. After assaulting the victim, they have taken a watch he was wearing and fled on foot.”