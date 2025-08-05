NCEA to be scrapped, new 10-year deal for Huntly Power Station and New Zealand out of its depth with tariffs.

A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalised after a gang of youths attacked him at an Auckland train station and took off with his shoes.

Police said they are investigating a report of an aggravated robbery at the Avondale Train Station on Sunday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill said it was reported that a 15-year-old passenger, who had disembarked about 1.30pm, was followed off the train by a group of youths who had boarded earlier at New Lynn Station.

“It is alleged one of the group indicated he wanted the teenager’s shoes, and he was assaulted by several of the youths near a walkway that leads to Blockhouse Bay Rd,” Darvill said.