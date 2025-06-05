Two shoppers say they came face-to-face with a terrorist during a frenzied knife attack in an Auckland supermarket, saying he appeared “manic” and without emotion.
Ross Tomlinson and Michael Andrews were among a handful of shoppers who confronted Ahamed Samsudeen in the September 2021 attack, yelling abuse at him todistract him from stabbing shoppers and fending him off with a metal bollard.
They appeared today at a coronial hearing in Auckland, which is focusing on the day of the terror attack in a New Lynn Countdown supermarket in September 3, 2021. Because CCTV footage of the incident does not have audio, Coroner Marcus Elliott is hearing from eyewitnesses to describe what they heard on the day.
Tomlinson said he had been in the supermarket for a few minutes when he heard yelling, which he assumed to be children misbehaving or a domestic dispute.
“There is no world where he didn’t hear that command, and was given every opportunity to drop that weapon. He didn’t do so. They acted in my best interests to save my life.”
The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has previously said the police officers were justified in shooting Samsudeen, an Islamic State supporter who was being surveilled because of concerns that he would commit a “lone wolf” attack.
One of the key questions which the coroner is considering - at the request of survivors - is whether Special Tactics Group officers should have followed Samsudeen into the supermarket, and whether this would have prevented the violence.
Earlier in the hearing, Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh said officers did not follow him into the supermarket because of a range of factors, including intelligence which did not indicate that he was at high risk of carrying out an attack.
In all, five people were seriously injured in the knife attack, which lasted around two minutes.
