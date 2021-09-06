New Lynn Mall terror attack: Victims all now stable in Auckland Hospital

Ross Tomlinson was at the scene as a man stabbed several people in the New Lynn Countdown. His training saved lives. Video / Alex Burton / Fresh Vision Media via Storyful / Hayden Woodward

The victims of the New Lynn terror attack are all now stable in Auckland Hospital.

On Friday, a 32-year-old man - already identified on a terror watch list and danger to the public - was shot dead by police from the Special Tactics Group after he launched a horrific attack on unsuspecting shoppers at New Lynn Countdown.

Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen was also under 24/7 surveillance but attacked seven shoppers before being shot dead.

Assistant Commissioner: Investigations Lauano Sue Schwalger today said the four remaining victims, in Auckland Hospital, remained in a stable condition.

Two are in ICU and two are on the wards.

"This is really encouraging and positive news," Schwalger said.

"Supporting the victims and their families through their recovery is a priority for Police."

A fifth was earlier discharged from hospital and recovering at home, while a six suffered a shoulder dislocation.

A seventh victim left the scene and went home, where he treated his own minor wound.

He reached out to authorities later.

A scene examination was completed at the Countdown and LynnMall shopping centre yesterday.

While police would no longer be stationed there, they would be conducting "regular patrols and our community can expect us to be highly visible in the area".

Mall and supermarket management would decide on when to reopen.

Police have spoken with a number of witnesses as part of our investigation into the attack at LynnMall on Friday.

This work remains ongoing and further witnesses will also be spoken to over the coming days.

The events of Friday will no doubt have been distressing for those present.

The welfare of all those involved in Friday's incident is a priority for Police, and we are ensuring that appropriate referrals are being made to Victim Support as part of any engagement with the investigation.