Police and emergency services at the incident at the Gull New Lynn near the intersection of Clark St and Portage Rd. Video Hayden Woodward / NZME / Supplied

Police and emergency services at the incident at the Gull New Lynn near the intersection of Clark St and Portage Rd. Video Hayden Woodward / NZME / Supplied

A 21-year-old accused of shooting a man at a Gull petrol station in West Auckland this month has denied the charges and is heading to trial.

Police allege Russell Falani Junior Toleafoa, of Mt Albert, shot a man with a rifle at the Gull Portage Rd petrol station in New Lynn on March 1.

The victim was seriously injured but survived. He has only recently regained consciousness.

Toleafoa was arrested in the city after a brief but high-profile manhunt and appeared in court the next day, where he was granted interim name suppression but did not seek bail.

He was back in the Waitākere District Court this afternoon before Judge Grant Fraser. A significant contingent of family was in the public gallery to support him.

A car abandoned at the scene of the shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The family members sat quietly as Toleafoa’s lawyer, Annabel Ives, said there were no grounds for the suppression order continuing, initially sought because some elderly whānau had not yet been informed.

He was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawfully carrying a rifle. He faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 14 years.

Ives entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

One woman called out a message of support to Toleafoa as he was led back to the cells.

Judge Grant Fraser asked about the victim, to which Ives said the man had regained consciousness and was hopefully on the mend.

Judge Fraser remanded Toleafoa in custody ahead of a electronically monitored bail hearing next week.

No trial date has been set.

Police and emergency services at the shooting at the Gull New Lynn near the intersection of Clark St and Portage Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward



