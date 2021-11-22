New leads in investigation into 1980 rape and murder of Alicia O'Reilly

A Broken Angel: Alicia O'Reilly cold case. Video / Mike Scott

Police are set to reveal a new breakthrough in the case of the rape and murder of a 6-year-old in the Auckland suburb of Avondale more than 40 years ago.

Alicia O'Reilly was found murdered in her bed at her family home on Canal Rd on August 16, 1980.

The investigation into her murder still remains unsolved, but tonight police will be releasing "additional details" on the television programme, Cold Case.

Auckland City CIB began a review of the entire investigation file in mid-2020, with "an open mind and fresh eyes".

"Our team has reviewed all the material which has been gathered over the last 40 years," said Detective Senior Sergeant Ngahiraka Latimer, who is leading the Operation Sturbridge review.

"This was a thorough cover-to-cover review of the file."

Alicia O'Reilly, left, and her sister Juliet, 8, in a family photo taken shortly before Alicia was murdered. Photo / Supplied

New lines of enquiry will be discussed on tonight's episode of Cold Case, airing on TVNZ1 at 8.30pm.

Latimer urged the public, especially those who lived around Avondale at the time of Alicia's murder, to watch.

"Police remain committed to bringing justice for Alicia no matter how much time has passed since her horrific murder," he said.

Alicia's mother Nancye O'Reilly spoke to the Herald about how her anguish over the brutal death of her daughter has not diminished.

