New information emerges in investigation into entertainer accused of grooming, raping girl

The man, who is in his 20s and has name suppression, has worked internationally and spent years teaching child performers.
According to court documents, it’s alleged the offending was in Auckland between January 2017 and January 2021.
The man appeared in court yesterday but the matters discussed and outcome of the hearing were suppressed.
Earlier, Waitematā Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland told the Herald police began investigating the alleged historic offending after a report in September 2024.
Poland said the alleged offending included multiple counts of male rapes female, unlawful sexual connection, doing an indecent act and meeting after sexual grooming.
“Police would always encourage anyone with concerns or matters they need to raise with us to get in touch, in confidence.”
Court documents show police laid eight sexual violation charges, all of which are representative and carry a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years.
The entertainer is also facing three charges of committing an indecent act on a young person aged 12 to 15.
All three are representative and carry a seven-year maximum sentence.
The final representative charge carries the same penalty but relates to alleged grooming.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues such as sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined theHeraldin 2020.
