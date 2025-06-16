New information emerges in investigation into entertainer accused of grooming, raping girl

Police said the alleged offending included multiple counts of male rapes female, unlawful sexual connection, doing an indecent act and meeting after sexual grooming. Photo / 123RF

Police said the alleged offending included multiple counts of male rapes female, unlawful sexual connection, doing an indecent act and meeting after sexual grooming. Photo / 123RF

New information has emerged in the investigation into an Auckland entertainer accused of raping and grooming a girl he met in a drama group over a four-year period.

Last week, the Herald revealed the actor and musician had appeared at the North Shore title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/district-court/">District Court on 12 charges.

Now, police have confirmed new information has been received and they are speaking to several people before determining the next appropriate steps.

“We appreciate those that have come forward and offered police assistance.

“At this very early stage police are unable to comment further.”