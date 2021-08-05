New health system will keep public healthcare service authorities accountable

Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A new health system is being introduced to ensure work on the Government's big overhaul of the public healthcare service is on track.

The announcement of the new initiative - dubbed the Health System Indicators framework - was made by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning.

The indicators will complement the Government's reforms that have already been made public - including the disestablishment of the 20 district health boards and their replacement with a new national system with a stronger focus on primary healthcare.

"The indicators are a new way of thinking. They are not about incentivising with funding or pointing the finger if targets are not met. They are neither a carrot nor a stick," Little said.

"They are a measure of how well our health system is functioning across the country and an opportunity to then create local solutions to address local health needs."

Little said the framework would help the health sector focus on areas that most need improvement - particularly for Māori and Pasifika peoples.

A total of 12 indicators have been developed to identify whether or not work is being met. The indicators are based on the Government's six priorities for health, Little said.

They are: Improving child wellbeing, improving mental wellbeing, improving wellbeing through preventative measures, creating a strong and equitable public health system, better primary healthcare and a financially sustainable health system."

Those indicators will be publicly reported on every three months.